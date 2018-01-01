UPDATE 2-MLB Mets vs Marlins Box score

New York Mets

May 24 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on WednesdayMiami 2, NY Mets 1 Miami ab r h rbi bb so avg Dietrich lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .256 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Realmuto c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .316 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .243 Castro 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .293

