Marlins win with a 9th inning comeback against the Mets, come away winning the series

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro each hit an RBI single off Jeurys Familia in the 9th, and the Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Mets.

