Marlins win with a 9th inning comeback against the Mets, come away winning the series
by: AP — Fox Sports 6m
J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro each hit an RBI single off Jeurys Familia in the 9th, and the Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Mets.
-
The #Mets went down because Jeurys Familia's pitches didn't
-
RT @espnpodcasts: #BBTN A pair of managers lose their cool Find out who....
-
Still looking for the right words to describe the #Mets losing a series to the Marlins, with deGrom tossing 7 shuto…
-
A fine start to Kevin Plawecki's rehab assignment...Kevin Plawecki just hit a two-run blast to left to give the 51s a 3-1 lead over Sacramento in the third.
-
Familia couldn't find sinker in fourth blown save of season
-
His head coach trusted him with the move, and with 3 minutes left BU came back to win the national championship
