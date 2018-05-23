New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Realmuto, Castro rally Marlins in 9th to 2-1 win over Mets (May 23, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

NEW YORK (AP) J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro each hit an RBI single off closer Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Tweets