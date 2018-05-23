New York Mets

Realmuto, Castro rally Marlins in 9th to 2-1 win over Mets

J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro each hit an RBI single off closer Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets

