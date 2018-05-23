New York Mets

Realmuto, Castro Lift Marlins Over Mets Despite 7 Scoreless Innings From DeGrom

Jacob deGrom dodged trouble throughout seven scoreless innings and Brandon Nimmo homered in the fifth for the Mets, who surrendered a slim lead into the ninth.

