New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10845011_168381790_lowres

Stat Preview: Milwaukee Brewers, May 24-27

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 6m

The Mets were 12-2 and perched atop the NL East with a three-game lead. Mets Check-In Jason Vargas ERA is an unbearable 9.87, and his DRA is not much better at 6.87.

Tweets