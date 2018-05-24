New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game recap May 23: deGrom deServes better
by: David Capobianco — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 6m
When you start one of the five best pitchers in baseball against one of the five worst teams in the league, you generally expect to win most of the time. The Mets did not win.
Tweets
-
More to this than you think - actually read this one, it's not just a cap post. Mets to wear Memorial Day merch to… https://t.co/u2eChAdpJkBlogger / Podcaster
-
If Matt Harvey wore his custom t-shirt while being interviewed by kids you'd make fun of him https://t.co/PDreCK8JVb via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
The unfortunate saga that is Jose Reyes and the current mismanagement within the Mets.#LGM https://t.co/j8bsteeTmoBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Matz Leads Off Tough Road Trip https://t.co/hmflQu3uoP #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
It could be worse they could be flying to Chicago like me and then driving to Milwaukee for a Mets game tonightAfter a 15-hour airline delay last week the Yankees experienced more problems leaving Dallas late Wednesday night.… https://t.co/L7DMq3CoYeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: What Happened last night to the Mets? https://t.co/ufYWY3E7xIBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets