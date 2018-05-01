New York Mets
Richmond Wins Doubleheader vs. Binghamton
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5m
Press Release: BINGHAMTON, NY – The Richmond Flying Squirrels racked up twelve hits and seven runs with two outs across a pair of...
Second straight good game for Dominic Smith: 3-for-4, 12th double of the season and scored a run. Hitting .290/.392/.428Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TimBritton: Jacob deGrom has pitched 58 1/3 innings this season. The Mets have trailed after three of them. And yet, they're t… https://t.co/KKznIK2QVMBlogger / Podcaster
Wow, that is bizarre and ugly.METS BULLPEN ERA: Non-deGrom starts: 2.98 deGrom starts: 7.55Blogger / Podcaster
deGrom's 11.88 strikeouts per nine innings is second the NL behind Scherzer's ridiculous 14.25.National League ERA leaders Jacob deGrom 1.54 Carlos Martinez 1.62 Max Scherzer 1.78 Miles Mikolas 2.24 Aaron Nola 2.37Blogger / Podcaster
Celebrating Jae Seo's 41st birthday by reminding you that he had a 3.2 WAR in 2003 and 3.1 WAR in 2005 for the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/23/18: Rehab alert https://t.co/KJzgYKQEIYBlogger / Podcaster
