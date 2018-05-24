New York Mets
Mets Morning News for May 24, 2018
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
The Mets’ signing of Jose Bautista is fine—so long as they keep playing Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto. https://t.co/2RyjEqYfJxBlogger / Podcaster
PSL Mets continue trend of being awful at jerseys https://t.co/nb5DNQUOitBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: DeGrom Leads NL in ERA, Mets Squander Another Great Start https://t.co/XGfp7EPkdB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
#Nats add some pen depth with signing of former #Mets lefty Josh Edgin: https://t.co/LgVxKeDSk0Blogger / Podcaster
Right-handed hitters have 110 at-bats vs Mets ace Jacob deGrom this season. He has allowed only ONE, I repeat onl… https://t.co/7YBaL733PXBlogger / Podcaster
A scout who witnessed two recent starts said Tanaka’s fastball has become so mediocre, it hampers him across the bo… https://t.co/QSKkSahI28Blogger / Podcaster
