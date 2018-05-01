New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors Recap: Smith, Oswalt Leads 51s’ to Win
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3m
Las Vegas (20-27) 4, Sacramento (22-25) 3 Box ScoreCody Asche 3B: 1-4, HR, RBI, K, .257/.333/.600Kevin Plawecki C: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K, .333/.333/1.333Dominic Smith 1B: 3-4, 2B, .29
Tweets
-
The Mets’ signing of Jose Bautista is fine—so long as they keep playing Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto. https://t.co/2RyjEqYfJxBlogger / Podcaster
-
PSL Mets continue trend of being awful at jerseys https://t.co/nb5DNQUOitBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: DeGrom Leads NL in ERA, Mets Squander Another Great Start https://t.co/XGfp7EPkdB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Nats add some pen depth with signing of former #Mets lefty Josh Edgin: https://t.co/LgVxKeDSk0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Right-handed hitters have 110 at-bats vs Mets ace Jacob deGrom this season. He has allowed only ONE, I repeat onl… https://t.co/7YBaL733PXBlogger / Podcaster
-
A scout who witnessed two recent starts said Tanaka’s fastball has become so mediocre, it hampers him across the bo… https://t.co/QSKkSahI28Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets