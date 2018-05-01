New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Smith, Oswalt Lead 51s’ to Win

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 7m

Las Vegas (20-27) 4, Sacramento (22-25) 3  Box ScoreCody Asche 3B: 1-4, HR, RBI, K, .257/.333/.600Kevin Plawecki C: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K, .333/.333/1.333Dominic Smith 1B: 3-4, 2B, .29

Tweets