New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
21 weird and true facts about Bartolo Colon on his 45th birthday | For The Win
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today 3m
Happy birthday, Big Sexy!
Tweets
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ClearTheBases: Here's a first. Umps have cleared the field because a drone is hovering over Hadlock FieldBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mariacmarino: Excited to hang with @Jonas_SNY, @DanGraca and @NYDNHarper for Daily News Live on @SNYtv at 5pm today. Join us!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TheRecordSports: 'It’s tough because he’s been dominant. Not just good or solid. He’s been dominant.' https://t.co/XVYk27KTzn via… https://t.co/7iHB30PQX5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Returns of Yoenis Cespedes, Todd Frazier not imminent https://t.co/ynEGHNXfsVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets