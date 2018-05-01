New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Should Mets Extend Familia Or Deal Him At Deadline?
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 45m
He used to be one of the most elite closers in the game. But that now seems like light years ago and these days, nobody uses the word "elite" to describe Mets closer Jeurys Familia. Good? Definite
Tweets
-
Heyman noted before the Mets got Mesoraco that they had talked to the Indians about a catcher.https://t.co/vxjzNrew53 #Mets and #Indians talked on and off about Yan Gomes. Also, don’t forget #Phillies were wil… https://t.co/SdET6cI246Blogger / Podcaster
-
Caris LeVert is representing the Nets in India https://t.co/ms3OePDTFyBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/vxjzNrew53 #Mets and #Indians talked on and off about Yan Gomes. Also, don’t forget #Phillies were wil… https://t.co/SdET6cI246Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/zTmHSz2pkd MLB is enduring its worst fear of teams with records on the extreme, yet somehow there are… https://t.co/jx9fho57x2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bryce Harper to the #Mets? #LGM https://t.co/hSsR9juJcBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Commissioner taking action after MLB study finds baseballs are more 'aerodynamic' https://t.co/q8aN6eJrljBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets