New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-1-3

The Mets have the most All Stars!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Good news!  Mike is working the media relations today so I got stuff (unlike when my enemy Mets Intern #5 covers and uses Mailing List B.) Some interesting stuff here.  Since I am grateful to Mike for sending this over I won’t make fun of it even though..

Tweets