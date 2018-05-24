New York Mets
5/24/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
All the positive energy that came from a four game winning streak has fallen by the way side for the New York Mets (24-21), who wasted all of that good will by dropping the final two games of a thr…
Tweets
Wilmer Flores now has more walks (12) than strikeouts (11) in 2018.Blogger / Podcaster
Pretty bad taste of the Brewers not to do a tribute video for Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
Call hurts #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 1 Top 1 Davies vs Bruce 2% call same 5.1in from edgeMisc
Brewers are hitting .197/.267/.288 with a major league worst 50 wRC+ against left-handed pitching in the month of May.Blogger / Podcaster
I rate Miller Park higher than most. Dig it here.Beat Writer / Columnist
