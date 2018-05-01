New York Mets
Cespedes Takes BP, Frazier Runs For First Time Since Injury
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 11m
Tim Healey of Newsday and Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com report that two Mets, Todd Frazier and Yoenis Cespedes, took steps today on the road to recovery from injury.Frazier ran today and took
Tweets
Wilmer Flores now has more walks (12) than strikeouts (11) in 2018.Blogger / Podcaster
Pretty bad taste of the Brewers not to do a tribute video for Flores.Blogger / Podcaster
My NL Tiers (no order, just tiers) Best: LAD, SFG, CHC, PIT Quirky and fun: MIL, COL Very pleasant: NYM, PHI, SD Qu…I rate Miller Park higher than most. Dig it here. https://t.co/d8bCEPHLmWBeat Writer / Columnist
Call hurts #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 1 Top 1 Davies vs Bruce 2% call same 5.1in from edgeMisc
Brewers are hitting .197/.267/.288 with a major league worst 50 wRC+ against left-handed pitching in the month of May.Blogger / Podcaster
I rate Miller Park higher than most. Dig it here.Beat Writer / Columnist
