New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Outsidethebox

Analytics Reign: Changes Coming Head-On For Callaway And Boone

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3m

Some say Major League Baseball is tethered to the past and therefore it will never catch up to the role analytics plays in the game today. And yet, usage of analytics is producing far-reaching changes in baseball. Which causes me to wonder how and if the.

Tweets