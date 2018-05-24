New York Mets
Callaway says Familia having 'career year'
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
NEW YORK -- Far from ready to shake up the ninth inning, Mets manager Mickey Callaway on Thursday threw his full support behind closer Jeurys Familia, who has blown four of his first 17 save opportunities -- including one Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to the...
Tweets
-
As the guys talk about Rickey Henderson, I saw him last week in Vegas at the U2 show. “Look, that’s Rickey Henderso… https://t.co/4bpepABrnZTV / Radio Personality
-
Mike Trout surpassed Three-Finger Brown on the all-time WAR leaderboard today but lags far, far behind him on the a… https://t.co/2TFTE5kmyrTV / Radio Personality
-
Steven Matz has thrown five scoreless innings on just 74 pitches.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz is through five scoreless innings on just 74 pitches. Could he possibly pitch into the 7th tonight? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TylerKepner: Strikeouts, to the Max: Nationals' Scherzer is the perfect pitcher for the modern game https://t.co/hon538OspIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz is through five scoreless. 4-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
