New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Nimmo hits for cycle in 4 ABs over 2 games

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Nimmo hit for the cycle. Sort of. Nimmo opened Thursday's game against the Brewers with a double and a triple in his first two at-bats, after homering and singling in his final two at-bats Wednesday against the Marlins. All told, he..

Tweets