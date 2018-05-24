New York Mets

USA Today
4dbb7c3b8bcd4d06892e2a2c002cb35d

Nimmo reaches 5 times, Matz sharp as Mets beat Brewers 5-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 8m

Brandon Nimmo reached base five times, Steven Matz pitched six solid innings and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0

