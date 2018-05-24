New York Mets

Nimmo reaches 5 times, Matz sharp as Mets beat Brewers 5-0 (May 24, 2018)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Brandon Nimmo reached base five times, Steven Matz pitched six solid innings and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night.

