New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Gimenez On Base Four Times, Steals Three Bases
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Minors 3m
Sacramento (23-25) 1, Las Vegas (20-28) 0 (F/10) Box ScoreKevin Plawecki C: 1-3, .333/.333/.833Dominic Smith LF-1B: 0-4, K, .282/.383/.416Phillip Evans SS-1B: 0-3, BB, K, .248/.31
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: Long Twos Podcast, Episode 5 is up. The guest: @NBADraftWass Who should the #Knicks pick at 9? Big questions abou… https://t.co/KidR3pNHcWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Only 6 hitters in FSL have more than his 10 doubles and his 3 triples are tied for 3rd in the league. Oh yeah, he…Awesome night for Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez for St. Lucie - 3-for-3, walk, double, two runs scored and thr… https://t.co/fDe1tep6T2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: This is silly Mets To Reach Base Safely at least 5x in Game vs Brewers Brandon Nimmo 2018 Kirk Nieuwenhuis… https://t.co/BqLdTrn0qIBlogger / Podcaster
-
If I’ve been quiet, know it’s been a transformational past 30 days for me, a lot of important changes that needed t… https://t.co/YmbjksG7J0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
St. Lucie Mets reliever Matt Pobereyko threw two scoreless innings with five K's last night to pick up his fourth s… https://t.co/XALWG8gSTlBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Urena’s Torrid May Continues https://t.co/0Rnji66z3j #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets