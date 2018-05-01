New York Mets
Nimmo Leads MLB in OBP After Four-Hit Night
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
After Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway had some glowing compliments for Brandon Nimmo and the progress he's made this season. On Thursday night, Nimmo delivered on his manager's praise and then some, going 4-for-4...
Brandon Nimmo got on-base 5x last night. He's reached base safely in 8 straight plate appearances. His OBP is now t… https://t.co/Rtvv9ekEg8TV / Radio Personality
.@mconforto8 replica jersey = a must have! Get to @CitiField on Friday, June 1 to get yours.… https://t.co/pnRcX59KUtOfficial Team Account
Would think #Rays and #Mariners also would at least consider Ramirez in some 1b/DH/Bench role. Would the #Astros ev… https://t.co/drTbfVqdyXBeat Writer / Columnist
Let's remember some happier times https://t.co/cRZHFSroCXBlogger / Podcaster
He has a vesting option for 2019 -- if he reaches 497 PAs this year@Joelsherman1 He’s signed through 2019Beat Writer / Columnist
If the #Mets signed Hanley Ramirez, he'd tie for the team lead in RBI with 29 with AsCab.Blogger / Podcaster
