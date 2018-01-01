New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keith Hernandez Has A Lot To Say And It's Not All On Twitter
by: Hannah Keyser — Deadspin 9m
Keith Hernandez played his last big league baseball game the same year I was born. I’ve never even seen Seinfeld—not just the arc in which Hernandez dates Elaine, but any episode at all. And yet, in the year two thousand and eighteen, Keith Hernandez is..
Tweets
-
Brandon Nimmo got on-base 5x last night. He's reached base safely in 8 straight plate appearances. His OBP is now t… https://t.co/Rtvv9ekEg8TV / Radio Personality
-
.@mconforto8 replica jersey = a must have! Get to @CitiField on Friday, June 1 to get yours.… https://t.co/pnRcX59KUtOfficial Team Account
-
Would think #Rays and #Mariners also would at least consider Ramirez in some 1b/DH/Bench role. Would the #Astros ev… https://t.co/drTbfVqdyXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Let's remember some happier times https://t.co/cRZHFSroCXBlogger / Podcaster
-
He has a vesting option for 2019 -- if he reaches 497 PAs this year@Joelsherman1 He’s signed through 2019Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If the #Mets signed Hanley Ramirez, he'd tie for the team lead in RBI with 29 with AsCab.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets