MLB trade rumors: Mets' Jeurys Familia to Indians?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

If the Mets fall out of the race, the Cleveland Indians could come calling for closer Jeurys Familia at MLB's non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, 2018 (7/31/18).

