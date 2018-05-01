New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Mets' Jeurys Familia to Indians?
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 4m
If the Mets fall out of the race, the Cleveland Indians could come calling for closer Jeurys Familia at MLB's non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, 2018 (7/31/18).
Tweets
-
Brandon Nimmo got on-base 5x last night. He's reached base safely in 8 straight plate appearances. His OBP is now t… https://t.co/Rtvv9ekEg8TV / Radio Personality
-
.@mconforto8 replica jersey = a must have! Get to @CitiField on Friday, June 1 to get yours.… https://t.co/pnRcX59KUtOfficial Team Account
-
Would think #Rays and #Mariners also would at least consider Ramirez in some 1b/DH/Bench role. Would the #Astros ev… https://t.co/drTbfVqdyXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Let's remember some happier times https://t.co/cRZHFSroCXBlogger / Podcaster
-
He has a vesting option for 2019 -- if he reaches 497 PAs this year@Joelsherman1 He’s signed through 2019Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If the #Mets signed Hanley Ramirez, he'd tie for the team lead in RBI with 29 with AsCab.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets