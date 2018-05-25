New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Link and Comment: Major League Baseball told Kolten Wong to ditch Hawaii tribute sleeve – HardballTalk
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
LOL. Wait until someone at MLB pays attention to what is going on in the Mets’ dugout. As I read the MLB rules and CBA there really don’t seem to be compression sleeve rules, although there are rules about logos, and I guess here the issue is the...
Tweets
-
Happy @Mirabito Military Appreciation Weekend! Mirabito is giving away 2 free tickets to each active duty and reti… https://t.co/0v7bZvyGw1Minors
-
#Rays are getting Andrew Moore. Tommy Romero. From #Mariners for Colome and Span @TBTimes_Rays 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @euqubud: Like this trade for the Mariners. What did they give up? Seriously, I can't think of anyoneBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SamMillerBB: LOVE this trade for the Rays. Who'd they give up? And who'd they get?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Latest Post: Mets Not Interested in Hanley Ramirez https://t.co/nqLdnbokEC #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
WowHearing #Rays are trading Span and Colome .. details to comeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets