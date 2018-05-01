New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Hanley

The Mets Need To Take An Immediate Flyer On Hanley Ramirez

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 18s

This afternoon, the Boston Red Sox announced they had designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment. The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies would seem to be two teams who can improve themselves by signing Ramirez. The Mets need to get there first.

Tweets