The Mets Need To Take An Immediate Flyer On Hanley Ramirez
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 18s
This afternoon, the Boston Red Sox announced they had designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment. The New York Mets and Colorado Rockies would seem to be two teams who can improve themselves by signing Ramirez. The Mets need to get there first.
