Mets May Use An “Opener” In Coming Series
by: Roberto Correa — Mets Merized Online 8m
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets may be using an "opener" in second game of their doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves. The game is a makeup for a rainout on April 22nd,
These should be the permanent Brewers uniforms. Even on the road.Blogger / Podcaster
After reaching base safely in eight straight plate appearances over two days, Brandon Nimmo's on-base streak comes… https://t.co/TfoRdSXCjwBeat Writer / Columnist
Nimmo puts on his pants one leg at a time like the rest of us. His streak of reaching base in 8 straight plate appearances is over.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets starting pitchers compiled a 0.58 ERA through their last turn in the rotation. Two earned runs in 31 IP.Blogger / Podcaster
Nimmo steps into the box, it's time to play ⚾️! #LGMOfficial Team Account
BASEBALL!!Blogger / Podcaster
