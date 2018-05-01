New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets May Use An “Opener” In Coming Series

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 8m

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets may be using an "opener" in second game of their doubleheader Monday against the Atlanta Braves. The game is a makeup for a rainout on April 22nd,

Tweets