Mets' Callaway considering starting reliever during Monday's doubleheader

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 8m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was clearly paying attention to the Tampa Bay Rays' pioneering bullpen use.The Mets are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves in a Memorial Day doubleheader, with Jacob deGrom set to start the first game on Monday. A..

