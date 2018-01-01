New York Mets
Mickey Callaway might get creative handling Mets' doubleheader
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 20m
Mickey Callaway has been lauded by his bosses for his creativity and willingness to take a different approach to challenges.
