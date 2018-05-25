New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets thinking of starting a reliever in second game of doubleheader against the Braves on Monday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 25, 2018 8:36 PM Newsday 17m

Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman could get the ball and pitch one or two innings before a traditional starter takes over.

Tweets