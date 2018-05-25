New York Mets

Cespedes adds running to baseball activities

by: N/A MLB: Mets

MILWAUKEE -- Slow to return from a strained right hip flexor, Yoenis Cespedes made significant progress Friday when he began a running progression on the field at Miller Park. Previously, Cespedes had been limited to hitting and throwing, without...

