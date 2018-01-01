New York Mets

Daily News
Mets are 'unlikely' to pursue Hanley Ramirez

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 1m

A team source said that it would be “unlikely” the Mets would try to add first baseman Hanley Ramirez to their roster.

