SEE IT: Rosario crushes 437-foot homer, more highlights from Mets-Brewers
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
In the second game of a three-game set against the Brewers, Amed Rosario put the Mets on the board with an absolute bomb to center field in the top of the third inning.
Tweets
-
Ramos falls behind 3-1 vs. ShawBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Brewers have loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the 10th. Ramos is pitching. Shaw is batting.TV / Radio Network
-
Don't Kenny Rogers us, A.J.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ramos walks Perez so it's Shaw vs. Ramos.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Allergy season. AJ Ramos is allergic to the strike zone.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Also, where's Familia?Beat Writer / Columnist
