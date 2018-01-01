Corey Oswalt Placed On DL With Lat Injury

by:
Mets Daddy
—
Mets Minors
9m
Betsy Helmand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports Las Vegas starter Corey Oswalt was placed on the seven day disabled list because Oswalt is dealing with tightness in his lat.This eliminat
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?