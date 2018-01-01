New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Final Score: Brewers 4, Mets 3—Walk-off
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Mets battle back to take the game to extra innings, but A.J. Ramos walks in the winning run in the tenth.
Tweets
-
Hmm. This could be any one of a dozen Mets. Can I get another clue?“I haven’t been doing my job, plain and simple. There’s no excuse, no rhyme or reason. There’s not anything going o… https://t.co/0SSlXAMMyZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: .@You_Found_Nimmo found this one quite nicely ⚾️Prospect
-
For Hansel Robles to play a role in a game he wasn't in, I guess you can say he has legendary status now. I don't k… https://t.co/vigPXe4v7XBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/YVWEKUVBNF Bummer :/ Good night.TV / Radio Personality
-
One other thing: Let's say Ramos escapes it and get Perez. Brewers had Shaw, Santana, Braun due up in 11th. That screams Familia.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Ramos on recent struggles: 'I haven't been doing my job plain and simple' https://t.co/5Sng7DroyxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets