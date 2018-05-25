New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Ramos walks in winning run to give Brewers win over Mets (May 25, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 36s

MILWAUKEE (AP) A.J. Ramos walked consecutive batters to force in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning, handing the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.

Tweets