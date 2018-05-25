New York Mets

Ramos Walks In Winning Run To Give Brewers Victory Over Mets

A.J. Ramos walked consecutive batters to force in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning, handing the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.

