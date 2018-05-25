New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ramos falters again as Mets fall in extras
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
MILWAUKEE -- AJ Ramos' final pitch Friday never came close to its target, bouncing in front of home plate, skipping off catcher Devin Mesoraco's glove and careening to the backstop. By the time the ball rolled to a stop in the nearby grass, it had been...
Tweets
-
Hanley Ramirez to the #Mets? Doesn't look likely https://t.co/OXnRKLn1RUBlogger / Podcaster
-
"There's no excuse, no rhyme or reason. I just haven't been very good." AJ Ramos' struggles punctuate a night of q… https://t.co/WJfFO0wltcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Even LeBron James' son can't believe what his dad can do https://t.co/b6vTcviV3ZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon NImmo gets some props from his longtime #Yankee friend https://t.co/VgjzA1lPBuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rutgers basketball finally makes small recruiting inroads https://t.co/MogTD8MhGrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow. I'm surprised here I'm in the lose with your best camp.Agree or disagree with Familia not being used tonight?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets