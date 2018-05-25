New York Mets

Ramos falters again as Mets fall in extras

by: N/A MLB: Mets

MILWAUKEE -- AJ Ramos' final pitch Friday never came close to its target, bouncing in front of home plate, skipping off catcher Devin Mesoraco's glove and careening to the backstop. By the time the ball rolled to a stop in the nearby grass, it had been...

