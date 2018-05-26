New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10853869

Game recap May 25: Shrimp

by: Justin Mears Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 9s

The Mets came back from the dead to have a legitimate chance to win on Friday night, but reliever A.J. Callaway then went to A. J. Ramos fired nine pitchesFriday.

Tweets