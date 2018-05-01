New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Cannot Rely on Ramos or Blevins Right Now
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
Going into the season, the back end of the Mets bullpen looked formidable.Jeurys Familia was healthy. The team brought in Anthony Swarzak, and incumbents AJ Ramos and Jerry Blevins would help
Tweets
-
On the latest podcast: Dr. Alan Nathan, the chairman of the committee that dug into the question about whether the… https://t.co/DOsMV5NL8JBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Team Issued Renee Rivera Catchers Gear https://t.co/nFbbZFpmCoBlogger / Podcaster
-
AJ Ramos was the dictionary definition of "disaster" last night: https://t.co/TVNi03J5TC via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why Hanley Ramirez is 'unlikely' to be Mets' next aging slugger https://t.co/hMudQyaHgH via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets battled back to tie it in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough, as they lost another game started by one of the… https://t.co/1MiE9uQdVcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just my view on today’s long walk. No big deal.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets