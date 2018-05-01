New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce Not So Almighty
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5m
The Mets gave outfielder Jay Bruce a three-year deal this offseason, hoping he could replicate the 29 home run, 75 RBI production he gave New York in 2017 prior to being traded to Cleveland.Ho
Tweets
-
Mets Game 48 of 162, @ MIL Saturday, 5/26 vs. RHP Chase Anderson: Nimmo LF Cabrera 2B Flores 3B Bruce RF Conforto… https://t.co/HAYzqmCfs5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@metsThe Royals unveiled their new Turn Ahead the Clock uniforms, complete with crown-style helmet https://t.co/Ii4vTfrqcvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Britt_Ghiroli: Britton said sim game today went well. Will start rehab assignment mid week. Likely with Norfolk on Wed.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ABCPolitics: Santa Fe student Megan McGuire to lawmakers: "My thought is that if you do not do something, you do not have a pray… https://t.co/IxE3uWvERkTV / Radio Personality
-
Boy, I hate sending down Torreyes. Tough call. #YankeesTV / Radio Personality
-
Yes. It's Buch's time to shine. #NYRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets