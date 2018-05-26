New York Mets

Kratz homers in Brewers debut as Milwaukee routs Mets 17-6 (May 26, 2018)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Erik Kratz homered in his Brewers debut and Jesus Aguilar also hit a home run to lift surging Milwaukee to a 17-6 rout of the New York Mets on Saturday.

