New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-962824454

Kratz Homers In Brewers Debut As Milwaukee Routs Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

Erik Kratz homered in his Milwaukee debut and Jesus Aguilar also hit a home run as the NL Central-leading Brewers won for the eighth time in their last 10 games.

Tweets