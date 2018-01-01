New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Vargas struggles again, but will remain in the rotation
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 20m
Mets LHP Jason Vargas turned in yet another poor start on Saturday afternoon, but Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the team is keeping him in the rotation because they have no other choice.
Tweets
-
Danica Patrick shattered the glass windshield during her racing career https://t.co/FHBPEdJ1zJ via @meanbarbBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Rockets just put Joe Johnson in. I had no idea he was still in league. He’s so old I just figured he was on the #Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You must be new here.@KenDavidoff I don't wanna see you writing about how you saw the Yankees winning more games and then taking credit for itBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AakashGandhi1: We need @FlavaFraz21 back, he just brings a certain type of vibe that hypes the whole team up #LGMPlayer
-
RT @NewsdaySports: A study by an expert panel backs MLB's claim — the ball isn’t juiced https://t.co/qNKccpebmX via @DPLennon https://t.co/VIIcB7YmOlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My second draw bridge incident of the season https://t.co/6YP5ZtZ74MBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets