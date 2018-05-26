New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Jason-vargas-new-york-mets

New York Mets: Jason Vargas’ rotation spot being saved by lack of depth

by: Matt Musico Elite Sports NY 10m

The New York Mets get pounded by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. As usual, Jason Vargas played a part in this blowout, but he's not in danger of losing his spot in the rotation. 

Tweets