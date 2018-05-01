New York Mets

nj.com
24532692-standard

MLB trade rumors: Pros, cons of Orioles' Manny Machado | Does it make sense for Yankees, Phillies, Cubs?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1m

The Orioles are already fielding trade calls for Manny Machado. How much is the star infielder worth? Does it make sense for contending teams like the Yankees, Phillies, Cubs, Braves, Cardinals, Indians or Dodgers to trade for the superstar during the...

Tweets