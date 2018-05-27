New York Mets

The Mets Police
Db4n-5yx4aatp9-

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Vargas Day goes even worse than expected

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Today marks two years since David Wright last played for the Mets. Happy Harvey Day! Matt takes on the Rockies at 3pm! SLACKISH REACTION:  Vargas day, on the other hand, went as Vargas Day usually does. Mickey Hodges pitching guru’s Mets gave up X runs...

Tweets