New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Flexen Has 57-Pitch Bruiser in First Appearance of Season
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 48s
Chris Flexen made his first appearance of the season for the Mets last night after not pitching for 12 days, and the results, unsurprisingly, were not pretty.The 23-year old went two innings a
Tweets
-
Olney: Who's hot in the trade market for relief pitching? https://t.co/iZ62CojRd0TV / Radio Network
-
on my way to Atlanta to cover braves nym series. Amazing people u meet at airports as I encountered a young lady wh… https://t.co/sXWrLPo2LGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @alexptachick: Correction: We’re hiring two digital editors!! Apply if you haven’t already. https://t.co/onyvQ8mXSNTV / Radio Personality
-
If you’ve missed this .. give it a readJonathan India and Alec Bohm may soon join *very* productive company. https://t.co/mIVvjxE92ZMinors
-
https://t.co/VJU2QRlo5q Last morning in Milwaukee -- it's gouda be here! (Rim shot.) Anyway, here's the podcast. #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
What should the Mets do with Jason Vargas? Gary and Ron discuss on @Cadillac Post Game ExtraTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets