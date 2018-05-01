New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Recall P.J. Conlon, Option Chris Flexen

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4s

The Mets have decided, with a doubleheader tomorrow, to send down Chris Flexen and recall a fresh arm in the form of P.J. Conlon., according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Flexen almost certai

Tweets